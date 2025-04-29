Famous People Born on April 29: April 29th brings together a captivating group of celebrated personalities. The day honours the iconic Uma Thurman, known for her powerful performances in film, and the comedic genius of Jerry Seinfeld, creator of the beloved sitcom Seinfeld. Adding to this star-studded date are the birthdays of the versatile actress Michelle Pfeiffer, renowned for her compelling roles, and the intensely dedicated actor Daniel Day-Lewis. The world of sports is also represented by the legendary tennis champion Andre Agassi, known for his electrifying game, and Ashish Nehra, a prominent Indian cricketer celebrated for his bowling prowess. From the Bollywood scene, the talented and rising actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also marks his birthday on this day. This collection truly showcases the diverse talent born on April 29.

Famous April 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Michelle Pfeiffer Daniel Day-Lewis Uma Thurman Katherine Langford Jerry Seinfeld Candace Owens Andre Agassi Andre Russell Ashish Nehra James Faulkner Raja Ravi Varma (29 April 1848 – 2 October 1906) Siddhant Chaturvedi Deepika Chikhalia Oviya Helen Sara Errani Mike Bryan Bob Bryan

