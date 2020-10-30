Believe it or not but Scarlett Johansson is taken! Our beloved Black Widow from MCU tied the knot with her comedian beau Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony, marking it as the only good event of 2020. The news was confirmed by a charity organisation, 'Meals on Wheels' that the couple supports together. The charity organisation is based out of the US and is dedicated in service of elderly people. The couple was going steady since the last couple of years and they eventually decided to take the big plunge.

The ceremony was very intimate with only close friends and family members in attendance. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," read a part of caption posted by 'Meals on Wheels' on Instagram'. According to entertainment website TMZ, the couple were married in Palisades, New York and Johansson's representative had confirmed the news of her wedding.

While we are busy digesting this huge piece of news, why don't you guys take a look at their happy pictures from the recent past?

Always Smiling in His Company!

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Way She Looks at Him

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Your Eyes Only!

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He Has His World in His Arms

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always By His Side

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Frame It!

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Couple Who Slays Together, Stays Together

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

PDA on Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From their First Meet Probably

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiss of Love

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Johansson started dating Jost in 2017 after she made a guest appearance on the Saturday Night Live's season finale. He's a writer and comedian on the same show. The couple got engaged in 2019 followed and it was followed by their intimate wedding in 2020. Whoever says fairytales don't exist, have a look at this gorgeous couple and their beautiful love story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).