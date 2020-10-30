Here’s the most beautiful news for all fans of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! This lovely couple is officially married! Yes, Scarlett has tied the knot with her longtime beau Colin. It has been five years since the duo is dating and in May this year Scarlett and Colin had gotten engaged. The news of this lovely couple’s wedding has been confirmed by Meals on Wheels America. Scarlett and Colin’s wedding ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair that took place over the weekend. Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Officially ENGAGED to Colin Jost!

About Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s wedding, Meals on Wheels American shared a post that read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.” They further mentioned, “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are Married!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meals on Wheels America (@mealsonwheelsamerica) on Oct 29, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

According to a report in TMZ, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in Palisades, New York, where the former bought a luxurious home two years ago. This the third marriage for the Black Widow actress, whereas it’s the first marriage for the SNL star.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).