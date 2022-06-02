Actor Owen Wilsons upcoming superhero film Secret Headquarters is set to stream on Paramount+. An exact release date will be announced at a later time. Streamer Paramount+, announced the news Wednesday morning, reports Variety. Secret Headquarters follows a group of school children who discover the headquarters of a superhero and are forced to defend it from a crew of villains. Marry Me: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Wearing a 43 kg Gown in Owen Wilson Starrer.

Alongside Wilson, the film stars The Adam Project star Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Pena. Secret Headquarters comes from Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The pair also teamed on Top Gun: Maverick, which was released to theatres this past weekend to the tune of a $160 million opening over the Memorial Day holiday.

Bruckheimer and Chad Oman serve as producers for the film, while Orlee-Rose Strauss and Scott Lumpkin serve as executive producers. Moving Secret Headquarters to a Paramount+ release represents the latest development in Paramount's emphasis on producing content targeted at families and children for its rising streaming service.

"We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount Streaming, said in a statement.

"Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household."

