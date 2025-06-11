New Delhi, June 11: Paramount Global is said to be laying off its workforce in the United States as part of its latest round of job cuts. These layoffs reportedly come as the company faces a drop in its cable TV subscribers. In recent weeks, many companies in the media sector have also been reducing their staff. Paramount is not the only media firm making these job cuts.

Disney recently laid off several employees from its television, film, and corporate finance departments. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery has also reduced its staff in its cable television division. This trend reflects the challenges that media companies are experiencing in adapting to changing viewer habits. Procter & Gamble Layoffs: FMCG Major To Reduce 7,000 Jobs, 15% of Its Non-Manufacturing Positions Globally Over Next 2 Years.

As per a report of CNBC, citiing a memo, Paramount Global is planning to reduce its workforce in the US by 3.5%. The company has informed its employees about the upcoming layoffs. As of December, before the recent job cuts, Paramount had approximately 18,600 employees worldwide, including full-time and part-time staff.

The memo was issued by the CEO's office, including George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins. Additionally, the memo reportedly mentioned that this process might lead to job cuts for employees outside the US as well. In the memo, the CEOs expressed their understanding of how challenging this situation is for employees and conveyed their gratitude for everyone's hard work and contributions. The CEOs said, "These changes are necessary to address the environment we are operating in and best position Paramount for success." Amazon Layoffs Continue: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Cuts More Jobs From Kindle and Alexa Units, Continues CEO Andy Jassy’s Strategy To Streamline Operations.

The Paramount layoffs reportedly coincide with its effort to secure regulatory approval for a merger with Skydance Media, which is delayed due to a legal dispute between CBS and the Donald Trump administration over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. Last June, the CEOs outlined a plan for the future that included job cuts and a reduction in spending. Following this, in August, Paramount started to implement it and laid off its workforce based in the US by 15%.

