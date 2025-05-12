New Delhi, May 13: Layoffs have hit many sectors in 2025; however, the tech industry remains the prime target. The job cuts in the tech sector have affected over 52,340 employees in 123 companies. However, despite the tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry also took a hit globally amid job cuts for various reasons. Companies have initiated media layoffs due to the slowdown in global economics and reduced spending by advertisers.

According to a report published by Zeebiz, Axois, a news and technology company providing news and information, has reduced 3,000 roles since October. On the other hand, companies like Warner Bros., Disney, and Paramount Global have been among the leaders that announced multiple layoff rounds for the past few months. The job cuts in these media and entertainment companies were implemented amid restructuring the old business. Google Layoffs Continue: Tech Giant Lays Off 200 Employees From Its Global Business Unit Working in Sales and Partnership.

The report mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery laid off employees amid an economic slowdown. The hiring in the media and entertainment industry also froze by The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Global. Christ Licht, CEO of CNN, announced that the company would witness more layoffs starting next month. On the other hand, Comcast's cable unit saw job cuts last month, and its entertainment unit, NBCUniversal, may see another round of layoffs. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automobile Giant To Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Israel Following Cruise Subsidiary Shutdown as Part of Global Restructuring Efforts.

As per the report, Politico, a tech-related news website established in 2020, will shut down its operations by the end of 2025, affecting 60 employees. Besides these companies, VICE Media, a Canada-based media company, announced that up to 15% of the cost will be cut from the company. VICE Media CEO Nandy Dubac informed the staff, confirming the workforce reduction plan. The report said that the newspaper industry had been struggling due to high labour and distribution costs. Amid this, USA Today's parent company, Gannett, confirmed laying off more employees soon after cutting 400 jobs in August.

