Mickey Rourke, best known for his Oscar-nominated title role in 'The Wrestler', is joining the cast of the action movie 'Section Eight'. The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney and alternative rock band Blue October's lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, reports 'Variety'. The movie is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency. Mickey Rourke Birthday Special: From The Expendables to The Wrestler, 10 Movie Quotes of the Actor That You Should Check Out.

It will be directed by Christian Sesma ('Pay Dirt' and 'The Night Crew'), working from an original screenplay by Chad Law ('The Hit List' and 'Black Water') and Josh Ridgway ('The Sector' and 'Howlers'). Mickey Rourke Goes On a Rant Against Robert De Niro, Tags Him as 'Crybaby' (View Post).

Rourke, a boxer-turned-actor who brings raw energy to his roles, has also appeared in 'Sin City', 'Angel Heart', 'Iron Man 2' and Tarsem Singh's fantasy action film 'Immortals'.

