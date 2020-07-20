Mickey Rourke is in no mood to keep calm and his recent Instagram post is the proof to it. It is no new news that Mickey and Robert De Niro are not on good terms with each other. Once co-stars in the 1987 film, Angel Heart, they are publicly at logger heads. In one of his latest posts, Mickey went ahead and called the Goodfellas actor as 'crybaby' in a long note and his picture attached to it. Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway Board Cate Blanchett Starrer Armageddon Time.

He legit posted his iconic poster where he is seen smoking cigarette. In the caption, he wrote, "Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big f*king crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers “Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh*t”. Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk as*, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severely 100%. Mickey Rourke “ as God is my witness." View the post below.

Mickey's Post:

Mickey, in an 2019 interview had claimed that Niro prevented him from being a part of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. However, Niro's press representatives denied these accusations on the behalf of the producers as well as the casting director. As far as the latest dig is concerned, Niro chose to keep mum.

