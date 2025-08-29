Singer-actress Selena Gomez is all set to tie the knot with songwriter and record producer Benny Blanco in August 2025! To add to the excitement of their fans, Selena has shared some intimate pictures on Instagram from her bachelorette party. The Calm Down singer is seen living it up in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her girlies on a white yacht. Selena is looking gorgeous in her bachelorette pictures, wearing a floral white dress in one pic, and a white halter-neck dress studded with pearls that has "Bride to be" embroidered on the sheer veil. Additional pictures scream “BRIDE” and “Mrs Levin” on the wall (since Benny Blanco's real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin). Selena is also seen in bikinis and in one photo, it seems her friend is flaunting her baby bump. The girls are also seen in loungewear in the airport pic. Ahead of their wedding, Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has also shared his bachelor party pictures. Let’s take a look at both sets. ‘Most Beautiful Year of My Life’: Selena Gomez Turns 33, Shares Emotional Birthday Note and Future Plans With Fiancé Benny Blanco (View Post).

Selena Gomez Shares Her Bachelorette Photos – Check Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Benny Blanco Bachelor Party

Benny Blanco celebrated with his pals at a bachelor party in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. He shared some glimpses of the bash on his Instagram Stories. In one clip, Benny is seen sitting at dining table against the backdrop of the Vegas skyline. While in another clip, he is seen in a crowd, taking a selfie video. Benny Blanco’s picture with DJ Marshmello has also gone viral, taken at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. As per TMZ, Benny Blanco was joined by about 20 friends in Sin City, including rapper Lil Dicky. They stayed at the luxurious Resorts World Las Vegas at USD 25,000 per night for the bachelor party. Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Dating Wisdom.

Benny Blanco Shares Bachelor Party Glimpse - See Pics:

Benny Blanco, Marshmello (Photo Credits: @itsbennyblanco, TMZ/Instagram)

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Date

Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 37, began dating sometime in 2023, having known each other for a while. They had created music together on occasion. Hitting it off after spending some time with each other, the couple announced their engagement in December 2024. Although the exact wedding date of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco is not known, they could be getting married in August 2025.

Considering Selena Gomez just had a bachelorette party and Benny Blanco has had his bachelor party, the loved-up couple could be getting married anytime now.

Is Selena Gomez Still the Most Followed Person on Instagram?

Selena Gomez is still the most followed woman on Instagram, with over 417 million followers. However, she is no longer the most followed person of any gender on the social media platform. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Selena Gomez to become the most followed person on Instagram, with over 663 million followers. Footballer Lionel Messi comes in second, with over 506 million followers on Instagram. Benny Blanco, meanwhile, has over 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).