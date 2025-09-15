The atmosphere was electric at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, where the crème de la crème of television gathered at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles! In an impressive display of talent, ‘Adolescence ’triumphed, sweeping the night with six wins out of 13 nominations, solidifying its status as the show of the evening. Meanwhile, the much-acclaimed ‘Severance ’faced disappointment, finishing with a mere two wins despite an astounding 27 nominations. But the real shocker of the night was ‘The Pitt, ’which took home the coveted title of Best Drama, leaving the popular favourite“ Severance” in its dust. And let's not forget the hilarious Hollywood satire “The Studio,” which dazzled the audience and claimed the award for Best Comedy Series. It was a night full of surprises and unforgettable moments! New York Fashion Week X Caring for Women by Kering.

Highlights From Hollywood’s Best

Stunning stars like Cate, Selena, Sydney, and Hunter graced the red carpet, making it a fashion paradise! The Emmys showcased some of Hollywood's most stylish couples, like the chic duo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and the effortlessly elegant pair of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. With every glamorous appearance, they made sure to leave a lasting impression, turning the 2025 Emmys into a night that was all about stunning looks as much as it was about the awards themselves! Check out our highlight reel of the best-dressed couples of the night!

And let’s talk about the comedic genius that is Stephen Colbert! The American comedian, writer, and TV host lit up the event with his sharp wit and humour. This year, he earned a well-deserved standing ovation as he accepted his second Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show—yes, you heard right! After a decade of hard work, ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ’finally claimed its victory! The buzzworthy footage and snapshots from the evening have gone viral, showcasing the thrill of the night and cementing Colbert's place in Emmy history!

The 2025 Emmys were a whirlwind of glamour, laughter, and unforgettable moments that we won't soon forget!

