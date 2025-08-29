Singer-actress Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about love stories in Hollywood over the past year. With a four-year age difference Gomez is 32 and Blanco is 36 the couple has gone from long-time connections to life partners, with their wedding now on the horizon. To add to the excitement of their fans, Selena has shared some intimate pictures on Instagram from her bachelorette party from Las Vegas. Here's what we know about their history: Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding: ‘Calm Down’ Singer’s Bachelorette Party Pics From Cabo Go Viral; Benny Blanco Shares Bachelor Party Clip From Las Vegas (Check)

Selena Gomez Confirms Romance With Benny Blanco

The two first went public with their relationship on December 7, 2023, when Gomez confirmed on celebrity fan account PopFaction’s Instagram that she was taken. Later, she shared a picture on her Instagram Story featuring herself with what appeared to be Blanco. Since then, the couple has openly celebrated their romance, often sharing intimate glimpses with fans.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: From Music Collabs To Love

Their connection runs deep, as Blanco had known Gomez for years before they started dating. Interestingly, he was friends with Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber back in 2009, even before Bieber and Gomez began their on-and-off relationship. Blanco has also collaborated with artists close to Gomez, including The Weeknd and Camila Cabello. His professional link with Gomez dates back to 2015 when he produced her Revival hits Same Old Love and Kill 'Em With Kindness and later worked with her on the 2017 track Trust Nobody. In 2019, they released the playful collaboration I Can't Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy, where Blanco famously danced in a teddy bear costume in the music video.

Selena Gomez Defends Relationship With Benny Blanco

When Gomez confirmed their romance, she revealed they had been privately dating for six months. Responding to fans who questioned her relationship, Gomez was vocal about her feelings: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet… He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” She also added, “Oh sweetheart, I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input, but I’m growing… I’m not going to be with a f**boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Share Sweet PDA

Their relationship has been marked by sweet public moments. Blanco attended Gomez’s 31st birthday party, their first Valentine’s Day together was celebrated with heartfelt posts, and the couple made their first public appearance at an LA Lakers game. Blanco has also been a supportive presence at Gomez’s professional milestones, including Rare Beauty’s first Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

Selena Gomez Flaunts ‘B’ Ring

In April 2024, Gomez shared a kissing picture with Blanco, followed by several intimate photos, including one where she proudly wore a “B” ring on her left ring finger. By December 2024, the couple reportedly bought a USD 35 million Beverly Hills mansion with seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, glass greenhouse solarium, gym and pool.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Announce Engagement

The big news came when Gomez announced their engagement on December 11, 2024 on Instagram with a marquise diamond ring, captioning it: "Forever begins now.." Blanco playfully commented, "Hey wait… that's my wife."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Plan Wedding After Engagement

The couple has since attended high-profile events together, including the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and plans for their wedding are underway. Ed Sheeran, during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test, confirmed he had received an invitation to their wedding, though no date or guest details have been shared yet. Although the exact wedding date of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco is not known, they could be getting married in August 2025. As fans eagerly await their wedding, Gomez and Blanco’s love story stands as a modern-day Hollywood romance, rooted in friendship, strengthened by mutual respect and celebrated with a fairytale engagement.

