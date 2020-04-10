Siblings Day 2020: Jonas Brothers, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal - 7 Amazing Hollywood Siblings We Adore (View Pics)

Siblings Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like there's Mother's Day and Father's day, in some parts of United States of America, Siblings day is also celebrated on April 10. Just like every other relation, it is equally important to have brothers and sisters and hence siblings day is a widely celebrated day. Apart from US mainly, other countries such as UK, Australia also celebrate this special day, honouring the relationship between siblings. They say having a sibling teaches you many important things like sharing and so and for most people, their siblings are their closest friends. In Hollywood, we have seen a host of celebrities who have siblings and in many cases, both even share the same professions. The Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke are great examples of that. Siblings Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Greetings: HD Images, Posts & GIFs You Can Share with Your Sisters To Celebrate The Day.

There are several other Hollywood celebrities who are known to share a great bond with their siblings like the Evans brothers. We have seen Chris Evans and Scott Evans often pull each other's leg on talk shows and it shows that the duo are extremely close. There's also Jake Gyllenhaal who always has the sweetest things to say about his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal. Let's take a look at some of Hollywood's famous siblings. Happy Siblings Day! Did You Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Bond of Brothers and Sisters?

Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth:

All three Hemsworth brothers are actors and have made a mark in the industry with their fine skills. While Chris popularly plays Thor in the Marvel universe, Liam has been a part of popular franchises such as The Hunger Games. As for Luke, he's been a part of some big projects too, the recent one being the sci-fi series Westworld.

Chris Evans and Scott Evans:

While Chris Evans impressed everyone with his act as Captain America in the Marvel universe. His brother Scott Evans has starred on popular shows such as Grace and Frankie among others.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal:

Talent runs in the family and this statement goes best for the Gyllenhaal siblings Jake and Maggie who are both gifted actors. Jake has consistently given some brilliant performances such as Donnie Darko, Nightcrawler among others and his sister Maggie has been a success in films as well as broadway.

The Jonas Brothers:

Who can forget Disney sweethearts, The Jonas Brothers when we talk about siblings. Nick, Joe and Kevin starred in the popular series Jonas and also the Disney film Camp Rock in their early teens where they first debuted with their music. After disbanding for a while, they recently made their comeback with a bang and are back on the pop charts with their hit numbers.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning:

These pretty ladies started off their Hollywood journey as child actors and have starred in some of the biggest films. While Dakota rose to fame with her performance in I Am Sam when she was eight, she was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As for Elle, she is best known for her role in Disney's Maleficient.

Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck:

The Affleck brothers are both gifted actors and have also swept Academy Awards. Casey Affleck bagged the best actor award for his performance in Manchester By the Sea whereas Ben Affleck has won two Oscars, one for screenplay with Good Will Hunting and Best Picture for his directorial Argo.

Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson

Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson both have amazing comic timing and we have been lucky to even get to see the duo work together in films.

It's amazing to see such talented siblings in Hollywood and while we know there are several others, these are certainly our favourites.