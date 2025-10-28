Los Angeles, October 28: Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans has now taken on a new role as a father. According to a report by TMZ, the 'Captain America' actor has welcomed his first child with wife Alba Baptista. While the couple is yet to officially announce the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the reports suggest that the baby was born on Saturday in Massachusetts. However, the gender or name of the newborn is not known.

Back in June this year, the rumors about Chris and Alba expecting their first child started doing rounds after the actress’ father, Luiz Baptista, responded to a post by a fan account wishing him and Evans’ dad, G. Roberts Evans III, on Father’s Day. Chris Evans and His Wife Alba Baptista Welcome Their First Child After 2 Years of Marriage – Reports.

Luiz commented, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!”, forcing netizens to believe that Chris might soon be embracing fatherhood. For those who do not know, Chris and Alba tied the knot on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony in Cape Cod. The couple had made their relationship Instagram official only a few months before their wedding.

It is believed that these two started dating quietly in 2022. Following the nuptials in 2023, Chris revealed to Access Hollywood in November 2024 that he wishes to have children. Talking about becoming a father one day, he said, “I hope so,”. Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Star-Studded Affair (Watch Video).

“The title of dad is an exciting one," the 'Knives Out' actor added. Talking about his professional commitments, Chris was recently seen in the movies, "Honey Don't!", "Materialists" and "Sacrifice". Up next, Chris is likely to return to the screen with "Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday". However, an official announcement is awaited as the actor has not spilled the beans on his next yet. On the other hand, Alba was last seen in "Borderline". She has "Mother Mary" and "Voltron" in the making.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).