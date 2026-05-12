Sienna Miller ‘Madly in Love’ As She Welcomes Baby No 3, Her Second With Boyfriend Oli Green

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British actress Sienna Miller has confirmed the arrival of her third child, marking her second expansion of her family with boyfriend Oli Green. The Alfie star, 44, revealed the news during a recent discussion regarding her upcoming project, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War. ‘Bigg Boss 6’ Fame Actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble Welcome Their Second Child, Couple Says, ‘Oh, the Adventures That Await’ (View Post).

Sienna Miller Embraces Motherhood for Third Time at 44

While she has not yet publicly shared the baby's name or sex, Miller expressed her joy following the delivery. "It's happened," Miller told E! News. "I have a tiny baby next door." The birth marks a significant milestone for Miller, who has been vocal about the different perspective she holds as a mother in her 40s.

She is already a parent to her 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, and a two-year-old daughter with Green. In her conversation with E! News, Miller admitted that the newborn phase brings its usual challenges, noting, "It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby." The actress previously spoke about the "existential threat" of the biological clock during her 30s, explaining that she chose to freeze her eggs before conceiving naturally.

She has described the experience of being pregnant and parenting in her 40s as "the best," citing a more "grounded" sense of self compared to her earlier years.

A Growing Family with Oli Green

Miller and Oli Green, a 29-year-old actor and model, have been romantically linked since late 2021. The couple first went public at a 2022 BAFTA afterparty and have since shared several high-profile moments, including Miller debuting her most recent pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.

Reflecting on her life as a mother of three, Miller noted that her priorities have shifted toward a more relaxed lifestyle. "If I'm in bed at 9 p.m. with a book, I'm so happy now," she shared in earlier interviews regarding her pregnancy. "And now I've got the excuse to do it." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Name Their Second Son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja (See Post).

Sienna Miller's Workfront

The news of the birth arrives just ahead of a major career release for Miller. She is set to star as MI6 officer Emma Marlow in the latest instalment of the Jack Ryan franchise, premiering on Prime Video on May 20. Despite the exhaustion of life with a newborn, Miller spoke enthusiastically about the role to E! News. "I loved it," she said. "I haven't done anything really like this before and to play someone who is incredibly unapologetic, incredibly tough and bold and brave and pretty funny and dry and very cool it was thrilling."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (E! News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).