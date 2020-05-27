Sir Christopher Lee Birth Anniversary Special: A Look At Some Very Interesting Facts About The Late Legendary Actor

On his birth anniversary, we take a look at some interesting facts about Sir Christopher Lee's life (picture credit - Twitter)

Sir Christopher Lee was one talented man. He was 93 when he passed away in 2015. He lived a life more amazing than most people will ever hope to do. Hence, a huge set of people took his death personally. Throughout his career, he went on to star in some iconic films like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, the James Bond series, the Hammer Horror films and so on. Sir Christopher Lee was more than a legend.

If he were alive, Lee would be celebrating his 98th birthday today. On his birth anniversary, we take a look at some awe inspiring facts about his life.

Holds a world record

Sir Christopher Lee found his name in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 for most screen credits. He ended up starring in 244 film and TV movies by that point in his illustrious career.

Saw a public execution at 17

We told you Sir Christopher Lee lived an extra-ordinary life, right? Imagine, at age of 17, he saw the death of the murderer Eugen Weidmann in Paris. In case you don't know, he was the person in France to be publicly executed by guillotine. Ralph Breaks The Internet: From Iron Man to Stan Lee, 10 Surprising Cameos You Should Not Miss in This Wreck-It Ralph Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).

He was really tall

He was 6'5" and was told that he is too tall to be an actor. However, that opinion didn't stop Lee from doing what he wanted. He got into the movies and made an impact in each and every film. Oh, this reminded us of something that we forgot to mention earlier. The Guinness Book of World Records also gave him an award for being a tall actor.

Talents were not limited just to acting

Apart from being a terrific actor, Lee was a world champion fencer, an opera singer, spoke six languages, and aced at every golf game too. Well, we are sure he is having one heck of a party in the heaven. He wouldn't have been able to do that this year on Earth given the current global pandemic.