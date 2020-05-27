Sir Christopher Lee Birth Anniversary Special: A Look At Some Very Interesting Facts About The Late Legendary Actor

Sir Christopher Lee was one talented man. He was 93 when he passed away in 2015. He lived a life more amazing than most people will ever hope to do. Hence, a huge set of people took his death personally. Throughout his career, he went on to star in some iconic films like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, the James Bond series, the Hammer Horror films and so on. Sir Christopher Lee was more than a legend.
If he were alive, Lee would be celebrating his 98th birthday today. On his birth anniversary, we take a look at some awe inspiring facts about his life.
Holds a world record
Sir Christopher Lee found his name in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 for most screen credits. He ended up starring in 244 film and TV movies by that point in his illustrious career.
Saw a public execution at 17
We told you Sir Christopher Lee lived an extra-ordinary life, right? Imagine, at age of 17, he saw the death of the murderer Eugen Weidmann in Paris. In case you don't know, he was the person in France to be publicly executed by guillotine. Ralph Breaks The Internet: From Iron Man to Stan Lee, 10 Surprising Cameos You Should Not Miss in This Wreck-It Ralph Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).
He was really tall
Сегодня легендарному актёру могло бы исполниться девяносто восемь лет... Человек–легенда, человек–игра. Много названий вспомнится при виде на телевизионном экране Мастера ужасов Сэра Кристофера Ли. Сегодня, двадцать седьмого мая, дорогой вдохновитель искусства отметил бы очередной День Рождения, если бы смерть не разлучила его с нашим миром те самые пять лет назад. Пять лет назад не стало эпохи мирового кинематографа, на котором были выросли целые поколения. Пять лет назад небо над Землёй лишилось своей Звезды. Пожалуй, сегодняшний день стоит посвятить памяти Сэра Кристофера Ли, вспомнить его величие и игру, вглядеться в прошлое. Однако, не взирая на беды и невзгоды, мы поздравим великого человека с Днём Рождения, почтим его и воспоём! С Днём Рождения, Сэр Кристофер Фрэнк Карандини Ли! Today, the legendary actor could be ninety-eight years old... Man-legend, man-game. Many names will come to mind when you see the Master of horror, Sir Christopher Lee, on the television screen. Today, the twenty-seventh of may, the dear mastermind of art would have celebrated another Birthday, if death had not separated him from our world those very five years ago. Five years ago, there was no era of world cinema, on which entire generations were raised. Five years ago, the sky above the Earth lost it's Star. Perhaps today should be dedicated to the memory of Sir Christopher Lee, remember his greatness and play, look into the past. However, regardless of the troubles and hardships, we will congratulate the great man on his Birthday, honor him and sing! Happy Birthday, Sir Christopher Frank Carandini Lee! #ChristopherLee #Legend #Memory
He was 6'5" and was told that he is too tall to be an actor. However, that opinion didn't stop Lee from doing what he wanted. He got into the movies and made an impact in each and every film. Oh, this reminded us of something that we forgot to mention earlier. The Guinness Book of World Records also gave him an award for being a tall actor.
Talents were not limited just to acting
Apart from being a terrific actor, Lee was a world champion fencer, an opera singer, spoke six languages, and aced at every golf game too. Well, we are sure he is having one heck of a party in the heaven. He wouldn't have been able to do that this year on Earth given the current global pandemic.