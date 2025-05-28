Famous People Born on May 27: May 27 marks the birthdays of several well-known personalities from various fields. Hollywood actress Lily-Rose Depp celebrates her special day alongside British actor Paul Bettany. The legendary Christopher Lee, known for his iconic roles in classic films, was also born on this day. Renowned chef Jamie Oliver shares this date with Indian cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri, as well as Indian politician Nitin Gadkari. Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Vaibhavi Shandilya, and television actor Ankur Nayyar also celebrate their birthdays today. In the world of sports, cricket legends Mahela Jayawardene and Michael Hussey, along with former tennis star Pat Cash, were all born on May 27. May 27 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 27, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Viveka Babajee, Mauritian actress and model (27 May 1973 – 25 June 2010) Lily-Rose Depp, French-American actress Paul Bettany, English actor Christopher Lee, English Actor and singer (27 May 1922 – 7 June 2015) Jamie Oliver, English Celebrity chef and restaurateur Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket commentator, former cricketer and coach Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Mukesh Chhabra, Indian casting director and filmmaker Vaibhavi Shandilya, Indian actress Ankur Nayyar, Indian actor Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lankan former cricketer Michael Hussey, Australian cricketer and coach Pat Cash, Australian former tennis player

