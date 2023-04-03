Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to unleash a whole lot of Spider-Variants upon us, but the ones we are most excited for is definitely Spider-Man India to be voiced by Karan Soni. Given the name Pavitr Prabhakar in the comics, he will be swinging on to the big screens from Mumbattan in June when the film finally releases in theaters. Being an Indian variant of the Spider-Man, it surely will be great to see him up on the screen because he adds a great amount of representation for us on a larger scale. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: First Look at Spider-Man India Revealed From Sony's Upcoming Animated Marvel Film!

While the character wasn’t that popular in the comics, the film gives him a chance to shine in his own light, and it will certainly be a great to see him up on the screen. So, if you’re excited to see Spider-Man India in action while watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this article will surely tell you everything you need to know about him from the comics. Here’s all you need to no about Spider-Man India.

Who is Spider-Man India?

In the comic books, Spider-Man India was introduced in Spider-Man: India #1 in January, 2005, and was created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman and Sharad Devaranjan. The one thing to know about this version of Spider-Man is that he is basically an Indian version of Peter Parker, but with a desi twist to him.

In the comic books, he goes by the name of Pavitr Prabhakar. Coming from a village where he used to live in poverty, Pavitr would travel to Mumbai and move in with his uncle Bhim and aunt Maya after he received a scholarship. Being an orphan, he used to be teased by his peers in schools, however, he would find solace in Meera Jain, who would be his only friend in school.

The Suit From the Comics:

Pavitr one day would find himself being chased by bullies, and he would encounter a yogi while escaping them. This yogi would instil him with the powers of a spider and Pavitr would be able to fend off bullies. Tragedy unfortunately would strike Pavitr when discovering his powers he would ignore a woman getting harassed, and this is when he would find that his uncle Bhim was stabbed while trying to defend her. He would soon realise that with great power, comes great responsibility too and would take up the mantle of Spider-Man.

For his rogues’ gallery too, Pavitr has Nalin Oberoi, basically a stand in for Norman Osborn, who turns into the Goblin when he partakes in an ancient ritual. Giving him the powers of a demon, he is Spider-Man’s arch nemesis in this story as well. Doctor Octopus receives his powers from Nalin too, who rather than having his iconic mechanical arms actually has demon ones.

We Sure Love the Design:

Well, to be honest, Spider-Man India in the comics didn’t really have a unique identity to himself. He was just an Indian Peter Parker with a costume that felt a bit stereotypical. My one hope with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is that they actually give him something unique to himself which helps him stand out. We know that they have already made changes to the location by calling it Mumbattan instead of Mumbai, and the suit already looks like more of an improvement, so let’s just have some faith. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: New Trailer for Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac's Marvel Animated Film Releases on April 4! (Watch Video).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld and more releases in theaters on June 2, 2023.

