Waiting for a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Well, it looks like you won't have to wait too long. The next trailer for the upcoming animated Marvel film is set to premiere on April 4, 2023. To go along with the announcement, we got a new teaser for the trailer which saw Spider-Man 2099 go after Miles Morales while highlighting some returning and new characters as well. Starring Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and more, the film releases in theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Check Out the First Look of Spider Man India Swinging Into Action! (View Pic).

Watch the Video:

The @SpiderVerse will never be the same. The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse arrives April 4. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/eKFMqJVJ0n — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)