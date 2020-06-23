Hollywood producer, Steve Bing, 55, has died by suicide. As per reports in TMZ, he died at his luxury apartment building in LA’s Century City neighbourhood. While the police officials are still investigating his death, there are reports that he was depressed due to ongoing coronavirus scenario. Sources close to him reveal that he was depressed after being isolated in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further investigation into his death is still underway. Lifestyle Habits that Cause Depression: From Messy Living Conditions to Excessive Work, These Everyday Practices Can Have a Severe Impact on Your Mental Health!

Steve Bing was quite a popular name in Hollywood. He was known for his many relationships apart from being a movie mogul. Bing became a Hollywood biggie after he inherited $US600 million from his grandfather on his 18th birthday. Post which, he dropped out of his college to set up his own company, Shangri-La Entertainment.

Steve's affair with Elizabeth (Liz) Hurley was a major talking point and later his paternity controversy with her child became another scandal. Apparently, he wasn't convinced that her child (Damian) belonged to him. However, the DNA test confirmed him to be his father. Besides Liz, he reportedly dated other actresses including Farrah Fawcett, Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman, model and TV personality Brooke Burns and Aussie Nicole Kidman. Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Male Suicide Rate Higher? Know More About Mental Health Stigma.

Liz Hurley's Damian isn't his only child. He also has a daughter, Kira with tennis player Lisa Bonder. Speaking of his work front, he wrote the comedy film Kangaroo Jack in 2003 and worked as an executive producer in Get Carter (2000), Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World (2005), Youth in Revolt (2009) and Rock the Kasbah (2015).

