The build-up towards WWE Crown Jewel 2025 continues as WWE brings its latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 3. Crown Jewel 2025 is not very far away and the matches and feuds taking place on Friday Night SmackDown episode on October 3 are set to be closely kept an eye on. So far, four matches have been made official for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11 and fans can expect the proceedings of this show to impact the match card for the PLE that is set to take place in Australia. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

In one of the biggest matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 3, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to team up with mentor and friend Randy Orton against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will continue his open challenge after overcoming John Cena, Rey Felix, Carmelo Hayes and most recently, NXT star Je'Von Evans. WWE Women's World Champion Tiffany Stratton is also set to make an appearance as she builds up her Crown Jewel match against WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

The feud between WWE World Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been interesting so far. After their alliance at WWE WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to renew their rivalry, one that promises to deliver another banger. This week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins made it clear to Cody Rhodes that he was never his friend. Last week on SmackDown, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton made the save. Now the two will team up to take on the Vision. While Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton can be expected to win, fans can expect Seth Rollins to come out and attack Cody Rhodes, standing tall in the end. WWE SmackDown Results, September 26: Randy Orton Returns, Tiffany Stratton Retains Women’s Championship Belt and Other Exciting Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Sami Zayn Continues US Open Challenge

Sami Zayn is set to continue his US Open challenge and fans will be interested to know who his next opponent is. Last week, fans were thrilled to witness NXT star Je'Von Evans challenge Sami Zayn for the US Open title and the two had a great match before the champion retained the gold. WWE Crown Jewel is not very far away and fans can expect Solo Sikoa to make an appearance and attack Sami Zayn. He and his MFTs (My Family Tree) cut a promo earlier on SmackDown and the two could end up having a match at Crown Jewel.

Tiffany Stratton to Make Appearance

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will make an appearance on the show and she could be confronted by Stephanie Vaquer. The two champions had a backstage segment on Raw and the confrontation is set to continue tonight. The build-up to this match has been a bit lacklustre and should the two confront each other tonight, WWE should look to spice things up a bit with some heated words exchanged between the two, or even a physical altercation.

Damian Priest in Action

Former WWE World Champion Damian Priest is set to be in action on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Damian Priest will most likely wrestle Kit Wilson and Aleister Black, with whom he has had an interesting feud so far, is likely to make an appearance and interfere in this match.

