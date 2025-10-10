Ahead of the much-awaited WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, it is time for the Friday Night SmackDown October 10 episode. The WWE SmackDown October 10 episode is set to air live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This episode will be having a special start time for the international audience, set to begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will also be a go-home show for the Crown Jewel PLE. WWE SmackDown Results, October 3: Cody Rhodes Lays Out Seth Rollins, Miz Turns on Carmelo Hayes Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Tag Team Match: Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs Giulia & Kiana James

Tiffany Stratton will team up with Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to take on Women’s US Champion Giulia and Kiana James.

US Title Open Challenge: Sami Zayn

With wins over Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, Je’Von Evans, and Aleister Black to his glory, ever since his reintroduction to the US Title Open Challenge in a match against John Cena, his fight to stay on top continues. Which superstar answers the call in the Land Down Under will be a sight to watch.

Last Man Standing Match: Damian Priest vs Aleister Black

As the title suggests, the fight will be on till the time only one manages to stand between Damian Priest and Aleister Black, the two rivals. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, October 6: Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed Clash Set, Blockbuster Tag Team Match and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE Tag Team Title Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) will be defending the title against Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. This feud has been boiling for weeks.

WWE SmackDown Tonight, October 10 Match Card

TONIGHT on #SmackDown in Perth 🇦🇺 🏆 The Wyatt Sicks defend the Tag Team Titles vs. The Street Profits 👑 Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James 💥 Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Last Man Standing 🇨🇦 Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge continues! 📺… pic.twitter.com/jFITRbDr4e — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) October 10, 2025

