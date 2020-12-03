In just a few hours, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to make its way to India. The movie which stars in lead roles in going to release in theatres and fans are excited to the ‘t’. But wait a minute, as the filmmaker himself has a special message for all the Indian moviegoers before Tenet releases on December 4 in the city of dreams. Nolan via a video has expressed how excited he is that his film is finally releasing in India and also adds that he had a great time shooting in Mumbai for some of the film's best scenes. Christopher Nolan's Tenet Earns $100 Million at the Global Box Office.

Ahead in the clip, he also mentions Dimple Kapadia who is part of Tenet and says how he was elated to shoot with her. For the one's unaware, the movie in Mumbai has been shot in areas like Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Tenet Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Box-Office and All You Need to Know About Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Film.

Check Out The Video:

Tenet was supposed to hit the screens this summer. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic. Later, the movie was out in some parts of the US on September 3. As of now, the flick has collected $350 million worldwide, reports Forbes. Apart from the leads, this espionage thriller also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy. Stay tuned!

