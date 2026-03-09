In the mid-2000s, Anne Hathaway was the quintessential "it-girl," transitioning seamlessly from the charming royalty of The Princess Diaries to the high-fashion grit of The Devil Wears Prada. However, the early 2010s saw her face one of the most inexplicable and toxic public relations storms in modern Hollywood history, a phenomenon dubbed Hathahate. Nearly a decade later, Hathaway has not only survived the backlash but has orchestrated a massive career renaissance, balancing prestige cinema with viral streaming hits and a return to her most iconic roles. ‘Mother Mary’: Anne Hathaway Debuts Dark Pop Persona in ‘Burial’ Single From A24’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video)

Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Online Hate

The tide began to turn in 2011 following Hathaway’s stint co-hosting the Academy Awards alongside James Franco. Critics and viewers panned the duo’s lack of chemistry, with Franco’s detached demeanour often leaving Hathaway’s high-energy professionalism looking "forced" or "too perfect" by comparison. The scrutiny intensified during the 2013 awards season. Despite delivering an Oscar-winning performance as Fantine in Les Misérables, Hathaway became a lightning rod for online vitriol. Headlines and social media users mocked her earnestness, with many labelling her "annoying" or "rehearsed." The "toxic" label had real-world consequences. Hathaway recently revealed to Vanity Fair that the online climate affected her bankability. “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” she admitted.

Christopher Nolan Backed Anne Hathaway

While many filmmakers distanced themselves, director Christopher Nolan remained a steadfast collaborator. Having already cast her as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan tapped her again for the 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar. The film's success served as a vital reset for her image. Hathaway has since referred to Nolan as her "guardian angel," noting that his support provided her with a professional lifeline when other doors were closing.

Anne Hathaway’s Career Comeback

Following Interstellar, Hathaway pivoted away from traditional blockbuster "perfection" to showcase her range and humour. She won over audiences in the charming comedy The Intern alongside Robert De Niro, embraced the "weird" in the indie-hit Colossal, and delivered a scene-stealing, self-aware performance in Ocean’s 8. By 2024, her transition into producing solidified her comeback. Starring in and producing The Idea of You, Hathaway reminded viewers of her effortless romantic lead capabilities while taking control of her own narrative. Anne Hathaway Birthday: Hollywood Star Thanks Fans and Shares Special Moments from the Past Years (Watch Video)

Anne Hathaway’s New Film Lineup

Anne Hathaway’s current schedule reflects a star enjoying the peak of her creative freedom, with an impressive lineup spanning multiple genres. She is set to reunite with Christopher Nolan for the highly anticipated The Odyssey, while also returning to one of her most iconic roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Hathaway will additionally headline Verity, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling thriller, and explore more experimental territory with projects like Mother Mary and Flowervale Street. Together, these diverse choices highlight a career phase defined not by comeback narratives but by sustained versatility, demonstrating how authenticity and talent can ultimately outlast fleeting waves of celebrity backlash.

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