'The Originals' Actress Claire Holt Expecting Second Child With Husband Andrew Joblon

Claire Holt With Husband Andrew Joblon and Son James (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Originals star Claire Holt and husband, businessman Andrew Joblon are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old actor, who gave birth to son James last year, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday.

"Grateful for this little ray (of) sunshine in an uncertain time," Holt wrote. She also shared her picture flaunting her baby bump as she stood with Joblon, 37, and their one-year-old child.

Claire Holt With Her One-Year-Old Son James

Last week, Holt shared a selfie with James for his first birthday.