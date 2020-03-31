Elon Musk Unfollows Pregnant Girlfriend Grimes on Twitter After Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard of Cheating On Him With the SpaceX CEO 

Elon Musk, Grimes, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elon Musk has been in the news for some very different reasons currently and it is related to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard divorce. The SpaceX CEO recently hit the news after Johnny Depp alleged Heard of cheating on him with Elon Musk. If this was any less, recently leaked pictures showing Musk cuddling with Amber Heard in a private elevator of Depp's penthouse soon hit the internet. Following this, Musk has reportedly unfollowed his girlfriend Grimes who is also currently pregnant with his child. Based on the billionaire’s social media activities, he unfollowed the Canadian singer early Saturday as reported by Business Insider. Although, we hear this is not the first time Musk has unfollowed her on social media. Johnny Depp Texted Paul Bettany Saying They Burn Amber Heard: 'I Will F*** Her Burnt Corpse to Make Sure She Is Dead'.

In 2018 too when rumours suggested that Elon Musk and Grimes had split, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and he also unfollowed her on Twitter. Of course, going by the recent course of his actions, it seems the SpaceX CEO did this after several reports alleging that Amber Heard cheated on Depp with Elon Musk started doing the rounds on social media. Although the Musk has denied the cheating allegations and maintained that Heard had already broken up with Depp when they began seeing each another.

Check Out Grimes' Tweet Here:

It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of sapho that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire stains. The stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. pic.twitter.com/Dn9iq8ZmLy — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) March 28, 2020

Just before Musk unfollowed his girlfriend, Grimes had taken to Twitter to post a rather odd message. In a cryptic tweet, she wrote, "It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of sapho that thoughts acquire speed. The lips acquire stains. The stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion." Winona Ryder Defends Ex-fiance Johny Depp Against Amber Heard's Accusations: 'He Has Never Been Violent Or Abusive Towards Anybody I Have Seen'.

With Musk's recent actions, fans are assuming that the Tech billionaire and the Canadian singer have called it quits. Another thing that fans observed, leading the to believe that the couple has split was that the "Oblivion" songstress also has a broken heart emoji pinned to her account.