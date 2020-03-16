COVID-19 Outbreak: Joe Jonas and Pregnant Sophie Turner Stick To 'No Effing Around' Rule, Ask Fans To Stay Safe (View Pic)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm. The health scare has left the people from all over the globe in a state of panic. There have been seen many deaths due to this deadly virus and a large chunk of patients have been tested positive. Quarantines have become a mandatory thing and shutdowns are inevitable. Amid this, celebs from film industries are spreading awareness through social media. Recently, soon-to-be mother Sophie Turner posted a precautionary post. Coronavirus Outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advises Fans To 'Listen To The Experts' and Stay At Home! (Watch Video).

She along with her singer-husband, Joe Jonas posted a picture wearing the masks. The pregnant actress shared a picture on her Instagram story with Joe and bluntly warned, "No fu****g around, stay safe everyone." Check out the Instagram story below.

Sophie and Joe's Message To Fans

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Also, The Jonas Brothers-Nick, Joe and Kevin cancelled their concert recently in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. They had their concert at Las Vegas residency which was scheduled between April 1 to April 18. However, they released a statement that reads, "We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it's important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a picture from during her quarantine period. She is seen playing with her dog, as she writes in her Instagram caption, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better..@Cavanaughjames." Well, with so many of celebs taking it seriously, it is time fans ACTUALLY take it seriously!