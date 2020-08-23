Whether you loved David Ayer's Suicide Squad or not, you would be pretty excited to seeing James Gunn's The Suicide Squad on the big screen. Especially after the big reveal that happened at DC FanDome. The Suicide Squad is both a sequel and a reboot of the 2017 film. It brings back Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, the woman who brings the Suicide Squad together, Margot Robbie's fan-favie Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Colonel Rick Flag, the team's leader and Jai Courtney's Boomerang, who was a scene-stealer in the first film. The Suicide Squad Release to Get Delayed, Courtesy the Coronavirus Pandemic? Director James Gunn Gives an Update.

Apart from these stars, we have a huge ensemble in the film. James Gunn reveals who's who in the film through a new teaser. So here's all you need to know - Michael Rooker as Savant, David Dastmalchian as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Steve Agee as the voice of King Shark, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sean Gunn as Weasel (mo-cap performance), and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Check out the Character Reveal teaser here:

James Gunn also revealed a BTS footage of the film-shoot, and that left us gasping for air and asking for more! The footage reveals some glimpses of the film and the actors in their looks. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot’s Superhero Battles Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in This Action Packed Promo (Watch Video).

As the producer says, The Suicide Squad is fashioned like a '70s war movie, while Gunn says it's the biggest film he made! From the man who made both the Guardians of the Galaxy films, that's some interesting claim!

When @JamesGunn says, “It’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made,” he means it! See more in this official first sneak peek behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1uV9Ve4oeX — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

Apart from seeing Margot Robbie back in action as Joker's former girlfriend, John Cena's Peacemaker, modelled as Captain America with no subtlety, and King Shark stole the show. Idris Elba's Bloodsport would be filling in the capacity of what Will Smith's Deadshot did in the previous film. The Suicide Squad would be releasing in 2021 in theatres.

