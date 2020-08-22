'Oh, Barbara! What did you do?' Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman asks exasperatedly, as we finally see Kristen Wiig in action as Cheetah, WW's new nemesis. Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 film Wonder Woman, released its new trailer at DC Fandome, and it shows us more of Cheetah, and a bit more of the premise. Including how and why Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is making a return in the sequel, despite having been killed in the climax of the last film. Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins. Wonder Woman 1984: The First Look Of Kristen Wiig as Antagonist Cheetah REVEALED.

Speaking of the mystery for how Wiig's Barbara becomes Cheetan and how Steve makes a return, it has a lot to do with Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord. The entrepreneur has something that makes everyone's dreams come true. Which is why Diana could have her dead lover back, and the unassuming Barbara could change her personality. For the worst.

The new trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 is pretty action-packed, but our fave scenes come towards the end when we finally see Cheetah in action. As Wonder Woman comics lovers know, Cheetah is WW's primary nemesis, just like Joker is for Batman and Reverse Flash is for Flash. So this leaves us a lot excited.

Catch the new trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 here:

The trailer of the film doesn't mention when Wonder Woman 1984 would be releasing in theatres. But they have not mentioned that it going for any OTT release, so that's a relief for the fans. Seeing how spectacular the film looks in the trailer, we really want to see Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen only!

