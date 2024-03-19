After much anticipation and speculation spanning several years, the identity of the next James Bond has finally come to light. Daniel Craig's departure from the role, following the release of 2021's No Time To Die, fervent rumours circulated regarding who would be the next to step into the shoes of the iconic MI6 agent 007. However, recent reports indicate that the mantle may have been passed to a new face. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has emerged as a strong contender to carry on the legacy of the esteemed spy franchise, potentially becoming the next to don the distinguished tuxedo of James Bond. Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play The Role Of James Bond, Set to Succeed Daniel Craig as British Agent 007 - Reports.

While details remain scarce and official confirmation is still pending, Taylor-Johnson might slip into Craig's shoes, don the iconic tuxedo, and embody the suave, sophisticated spy persona that has captivated audiences for generations.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson The Next James Bond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNILAD (@unilad)

Who Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a British actor who's been in movies, from teen comedies like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging to big Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Age Of Ultron. He started acting when he was six, doing plays before moving on to TV shows like Feather Boy, Talk to Me, and Nearly Famous. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Emerges As Top Contender To Play the Next James Bond – Reports.

Aaron taylor-johnson's IG Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson)

Work Profile Of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's standout role was portraying John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy. He has also appeared in notable films such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet, The Bullet Train, Nocturnal Animals, Anna Karenina, and Outlaw King. Taylor-Johnson is set to star in Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy, Kraven the Hunter, and Robert Eggers' adaptation of Nosferatu.

Who Else Was in the Race for James Bond?

The rumoured actors were Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba. Others included Lucien Laviscount, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden, James Norton, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Regé-Jean Page, and George Mackay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).