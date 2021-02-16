The Weekend aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye has been making us groove ever since he released his first album. The singer who started his career by uploading videos on Youtube has come a long way. The Weekend is one of most-listened-to artist and how we can we not mention the recent Superbowl performance that shook the world. House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence were the first few mixtapes that The Weekend created and left everyone impressed. People were loving his dark style of R&B and the mystery surrounding his identity. The Weekend 'Earned It' and became popular in no time. Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show: The Weekend’s Solo Performance Gets a Hilarious Twist, Netizens Come Up With Funny Jokes and Memes.

While The Weekend's songs might be about drugs, money, sex and late nights, they appeal to listeners on a different level. His videos are also quite absurd but once a song by the artist plays, a person cannot help but groove to it. The Weeknd even went to bag as many as three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, nine Juno Awards, and has been nominated for an Academy Award as well.

His songs like Can't Feel My Face, Earned It, The Hills, Blinding Lights, Angel, Tears In The Rain are some of the favourites amongst The Weekend's fans. Today the singer is celebrating his 31st birthday and we wanted all his fans to groove to his songs. We have curated a list of 5 of his best songs that will set the mood for his birthday and give you the adrenaline rush you need! The Weeknd Talks About His Super Bowl Halftime Show, Says ‘There’s No Special Guests’.

High For This

High For This was the first track on The Weeknd's debut mixtape House of Balloons. Drug use is the running theme of this song with a perfect blend of throbbing percussion and The Weeknd's mystifying voice.

Party Monster

You cannot help but sing along to Party Monster with a smirk whenever it is on. This song can easily be declared as the swaggiest dark dance tune The Weekend created. With this song, The Weekend is describing his perfect woman who is as self-destructive and beautiful as he is.

In the Night

In The Night is one infectiously catchy song by The Weekend. This song was from tracks from The Weekend's Beauty Behind the Madness album and he dedicated this wondrous song to the lonely strippers of the world.

Starboy

Starboy landed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 when it released and has about. The songs talk of drugs, love, and his wild lifestyle with a more radio-friendly bop to it. The beats are so groovy that you instantly want to shake a leg.

I Feel it Coming

The Weekend has often been compared to Michael Jackson and I Feel it Coming screamed MJ. From the chorus to his falsetto, to the groovy beats, the song made people compare him to the late King of Pop even more.

Can’t Feel My Face

Comparisons to Michael Jackson were made once again when The Weekend released Can’t Feel My Face. This song was one of the most popular ones from the artist's list of songs. It remained in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nineteen weeks surpassed by his own single The Hills.

Often

Often talks about The Weekend's superstar lifestyle and all the sexual encounters with multiple women. The track picks up vocals from 1978's Ben Gene Sana Vurgunum by Turkish singer Nukhet Duru, a song which talked about the pain of unrequited love.

The Weekend sure knows how to kickstart our party and we will forever be thankful to him. Join us in wishing The Weekend a very happy 31st birthday.

