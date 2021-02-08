Super Bowl 2021 has kickstarted and our favourite celebrities are making sure that their fans enjoy the performances even when not many can come and enjoy it live. The Weeknd was one of the artists who performed at the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show and faced special challenges performing at the grand game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. Due to coronavirus precautions, The Weekend had to perform solo without fans cheering for him. He made sure he pulls out some tricks and special effects of his own so that his fans are not disappointed. Super Bowl 2021 Date and Time in IST: Get Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details; Everything You Need to Know About NFL Super Bowl LV.

One of the songs that The Weekend performed was his hit song Blinding Lights. He made it look as grand as ever and erected a set that resembled a carnival hall of mirrors. The singer who accompanied the singer had their face wrapped up in bandages almost like mummies and dressed like The Weeknd in black pants and red jackets. The mirror set and The Weekend lost in the scene sparked joy amongst his fans, who went on to applaud him for this super energetic performance.

But while a certain section was busy praising the singer, some people also got creative and created memes on his performance. From comparing him and the background singers to Star War characters to a bedazzled Weekend finding his way out of the maze sparked plenty of jokes. Many viewers even went to joke and say that they had trouble hearing the singer. Check out the memes below: Super Bowl 2021 Features Commercial On Farmers' Protest, Calls It 'Biggest Protest In History', Watch Video.

The weekend’s dancers look like tethered Jason from us pic.twitter.com/5ppKZ7jdMH — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) February 8, 2021

Hilarious!

Looking at that food in the microwave at 2am lit AF 👌😂 #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/NdsyFhb3dT — Jake Warye (@Warye_33) February 8, 2021

We All Have Been There!

Freshman looking for their classes on the first day of school #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O24kPBnlQ5 — jackie... (@jackie_2151) February 8, 2021

All Cat Owner Will Agree

Me on a FaceTime call with my mom asking her to show me my cat #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/bPNs5lg20j — Mads (@madskmurray) February 8, 2021

All The Time!

Ooopps!

Similar Much?

LOL!!

Star Wars All The Way!

Earlier, Miley Cyrus kick-started the TikTok Tailgate celebration at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, with a little help from rock legends Joan Jett and Billy Idol. She donned a cheerleader uniform in order to celebrate the kickoff of the football game in front of thousands of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Cyrus gave an enthralling performance, singing tracks including Nine Inch Nails' Head Like a Hole, Dolly Parton's Jolene, and Heart of Glass by Blondie, among others.

Other performers at the event included H.E.R., who sang America the Beautiful, and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, who performed a duet on the national anthem. viewers from the U.S. and Canada were able to access the live pre-game content by visiting the @NFL account on TikTok. 7,5000 vaccinated Florida-based health care workers attended the COVID-19 safe hospitality event in-person.

