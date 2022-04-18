Thor: Love and Thunder finally had its first trailer come out and it definitely delivers and builds upon the wacky tone for the character that Taika Waititi introduced with Thor: Ragnarok. Featuring a Thor who retires from being a superhero and goes in search for inner peace, he is brought back into the fight once Gorr the God Butcher starts causing chaos. Thor then enlists Korg and Valkyrie to go on a trip around the cosmos to rectify this situation. The film will also feature Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor as Natalie Portman makes her return to the MCU. Thor Love and Thunder Teaser: Natalie Portman's Jane Foster Wields Mjolnir, Guardians Part of First Promo For Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

The trailer features a good blend of giving us an idea of where the plot is going while also maintaining a secretive tone. There are definitely a great amount of amazing visuals that will leave any cosmic Marvel fans wanting more. You can check out the trailer below.

Watch The Trailer:

Taika Waititi continues the trend of adding a great rock song to go with the trailer. With Thor: Ragnarok he added “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin and over here he does the same by adding “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses. The song fits the tone of the trailer perfectly and you can check that out below as well.

Watch The Music Video Below:

If you want to sing along to the song too, then you can as the lyrics are provided down below.

She's got a smile that it seems to me Reminds me of childhood memories Where everything was as fresh as the bright blue sky

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” was a song that was inspired by AXL Rose’s childhood as he talked about how the song took him back to days when everything was “fresh as the bright blue sky.” The lyrics also came from a poetry AXL wrote for his then wife, Erin Everly. Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser - Marvel Fans Go Gaga Over Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s Film.

The song perfectly fits the tone of the trailer as we see Thor grow up from a kid to a man in the first few seconds. It hammers in with that nostalgic feeling and its pretty great. With this being a romantic film as well, they couldn’t have chosen a better song. Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8, 2022.

