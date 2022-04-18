Marvel has just dropped Thor: Love and Thunder teaser and fans are in awe of the grand visuals and characterization of the leads in Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson starrer. Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

Crazy Visuals!

“I need to figure out exactly who i am.” Love and Thunder seems entirely occupied with exploring Thor as a complex character above ALL else god im so excited i could EXPLODE pic.twitter.com/SBI5ZY4dFk — Bork 🙀 (@BorkEternal) April 18, 2022

Aesthetically Pleasing Teaser!

thor: love and thunder looks so aesthetically pleasing pic.twitter.com/sJHPOTHMMb — certified marvel fan 🇺🇦 (@garfieldussy) April 18, 2022

Can't Wait!

thor: love and thunder looks SO beautiful oh my god pic.twitter.com/Qqgk56oXUX — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) April 18, 2022

Natalie Portman as Jane!

JANE AS THE MIGHTY THOR IN THE THOR LOVE AND THUNDER TRAILER IM SCREAMING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/rJehPo9taL — sabrina | moonknight spoilers (@visiondarling) April 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)