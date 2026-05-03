Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Distracts F1 Cameraman at Miami GP; Viral Broadcast ‘Gaffe’ Sparks Hilarious Social Media Reactions (Watch Video)

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The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is known for its high-octane glamour, but this year, a brief broadcast "gaffe" stole the spotlight from the track. Croatian model Ivana Knoll, dubbed the "World Cup’s Sexiest Fan," became the centre of a viral moment after an F1 cameraman momentarily lost his focus during a live feed. ‘Brown Indian Boy’ Racially Abused, Turned Into Office S*x Slave by JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini.

Ivana Knoll Distracts F1 Cameraman - Watch Video

F1 cameraman got caught panning off the interview to follow a stunning woman The cherry on top: a McLaren mechanic in the back doing the same exact thing in real time🤣pic.twitter.com/RbaUWIFLgt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 2, 2026

Ivana Knoll F1 Clip Goes Viral

A lighthearted moment during the paddock broadcast quickly went viral when a cameraman briefly lingered on Ivana Knoll before panning back to the technical shot, sparking a wave of memes across social media. Fans didn’t miss the pause, with many jokingly siding with the cameraman, “I hope to work as hard as the F1 cameraman,” one user wrote, while another described the glamorous vibe of the event by saying, “F1 Miami is Coachella for baddies.” Some even quipped that the cameraman deserved a “big fat bonus” rather than criticism. Knoll, who rose to global fame during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with her bold Croatia-themed outfits, has since become a regular presence at major sporting events, including the Champions League and NBA games, blending sports culture with high-fashion appeal.

Ivana Knoll Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by knolldoll (@knolldoll)

McLaren Shines at Miami Grand Prix

While the paddock buzzed with celebrity moments, the on-track action at the Miami Grand Prix delivered equally high drama, marking a crucial breakthrough for McLaren. Lando Norris dominated the sprint, securing pole position and converting it into a confident win, while also holding off a strong challenge from teammate Oscar Piastri. The intra-team battle highlighted McLaren’s impressive upgrades, positioning them as serious contenders against Red Bull Racing heading into the main race. As the Miami leg continues to blend elite motorsport with a celebrity-studded atmosphere, it reinforces its unique identity where high-speed competition and pop culture moments go hand in hand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).