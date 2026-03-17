Bengaluru, March 17: In a case that could intensify scrutiny on autonomous driving claims, a Texas mother has filed a lawsuit seeking more than USD 1 million against Tesla, alleging that her Tesla Cybertruck malfunctioned while operating in “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) mode and nearly drove her and her infant off a highway overpass.

The lawsuit was filed by Justine Saint Amour in Harris County and stems from an August 2025 crash on Houston’s Eastex Freeway. According to court documents, the Cybertruck was expected to follow a rightward curve near a Y-shaped overpass. Instead, it allegedly continued straight toward a concrete barrier positioned above a steep drop. Tesla Model Y Flips Seven Times in Crash, yet Everyone Inside Car Survives; Safety Is Our Primary Design Goal, Says Elon Musk While Reacting to Old Accident Video.

Despite attempting to disengage the system and take control, Saint Amour claims there was not enough time to avoid impact. The vehicle crashed into the barrier, leaving her with serious injuries, including multiple herniated discs and nerve damage in her hand. Her one-year-old child, seated in the back, was not physically harmed.

Tesla Sued for USD 1M After Cybertruck FSD Crash Near Overpass

'TERRIFYING': Dashcam video shows the moment a Tesla Cybertruck, allegedly operating in self-driving mode, nearly sent a Houston mom and her infant off a bridge before violently crashing into an overpass barrier. The woman claims she suffered multiple injuries from the incident… pic.twitter.com/DgcnHp2FtZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2026

$TSLA cybertruck lawsuit 👇 💀 Tesla cybertruck on autopilot tried to kill me by driving off bridge https://t.co/aV8AKvNSZN pic.twitter.com/uRnc47ST3q — Stonk King ((((🌕)))) (@StonkKing4) March 10, 2026

At the center of the lawsuit is Tesla’s controversial “Full Self-Driving” branding. The complaint argues that the term is misleading and creates a false sense of security for drivers, even though the system is officially classified as Level 2 driver assistance, meaning human drivers must remain fully attentive at all times. The filing describes the required handover from machine to human in emergencies as “unrealistic” under high-speed conditions. Tesla Model Y Car Fire Incident in Canada: 4 Indian-Origin People in Toronto Burned to Death in Tesla’s EV As Electric Doors Fail To Open After Crash.

The legal action also takes aim at Tesla’s leadership and engineering decisions, including those of CEO Elon Musk. The lawsuit alleges negligence in prioritizing a “vision-only” system that relies solely on cameras, excluding LiDAR and radar technologies used by competitors for added safety redundancy. The plaintiff argues that this design choice increased the risk of system failure in complex road scenarios.

This case adds to mounting legal and regulatory challenges facing Tesla. Earlier, a federal court upheld a USD 243 million verdict in a separate Autopilot-related fatal crash, raising further questions about the safety and marketing of the company’s driver-assistance technologies. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to investigate hundreds of incidents involving Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD systems.

The lawsuit underscores a broader debate around the gap between technological capability and consumer perception. As Tesla pushes forward with its autonomous driving ambitions, critics argue that branding and real-world performance remain dangerously misaligned.

Tesla has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).