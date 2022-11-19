Eight years ago, on November 19, 2014, an EPIC idea was born – a television channel that recast the yardsticks of the entertainment industry, and the barometers for content underwent a paradigm shift. The vision that birth the idea, and continues to fuel its drive, is to create premium disruptive content driven businesses, that travel across geographies and demographics with Indian ethos at its core. IN10 Media's ShowBox Becomes India’s Number One Hindi Music Channel, Anand Mahindra Shares The Good News.

In the ensuing eight years, embracing the rapidly transforming, technology enabled, increasingly digital macro-environment, IN10 Media Network strategically invested across the relevant business verticals, interests traversing broadcast and digital entertainment, technology, digital and production, and gaming.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said, “We live in very exciting times, where opportunities abound, and provide for immense flexibility and variety in choices, allowing for decision making that can be custom tailored for the scale and size the business model demands. That also does bring with it the challenge of great ambiguity and volatility, and the accompanying risks, in an extremely connected and co-dependent marketplace, as has been evident through the pandemic times. To stay rooted in the present while making giant strides into the future; taking along with us all our stakeholders; remains the cornerstone of this extremely fulfilling journey.”

As the network continues to nurture and grow its offerings in the broadcast business - Ishara, India's fastest growing GEC; EPIC, its flagship channel in the infotainment genre; ShowBox, India's number one Hindi music channel; Gubbare and Filamchi Bhojpuri, it's offerings in the kids and regional movie genre - it is strategically scaling its digital platforms, EPIC ON, a treasure trove of eclectic engaging content for the digital Indian; and DocuBay, the first global platform for streaming premium documentaries.

Simultaneously, it’s content studio Juggernaut Productions, is consistently creating landmark content in the fast growing digital OTT landscape, as the network strengthens its content offerings with the incubation of a vertical producing movies for theatrical and digital release. Exploring new territory and quickly scaling fresh heights is its maiden venture in sports-tech and live streaming - Stream-Sense.

In a world hungrier each day for entertainment and having the means to satiate this hunger, IN10 Media Network has laid firm foundations as it galvanises its resources to forge ever forward, pioneering and persevering.

From 8 to ∞.

