Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, known for his prolific collection of high-end horology, has been spotted with a new variation of his bespoke Jacob & Co Epic X Sport. While earlier iterations of the 'Rudhra Edition' were associated with a bold orange and black palette, Pandya’s latest piece features a striking sky blue and silver colour scheme, perfectly complementing the Indian team's T20 colours. Angry Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Having Heated Argument With Kuldeep Yadav After India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.

The timepiece was prominently seen during India’s high-profile clash against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Valued at approximately INR 25 lakh, the watch remains one of the more functional yet exclusive pieces in Pandya’s multi-crore collection.

Hardik Pandya's Jacob & Co Epic X Sport 'Rudhra Edition Watch Price

The 'Rudhra Edition' is a customised take on the Jacob & Co Epic X Sport 41mm. This specific variant swaps the traditional aggressive tones for a more refined, icy aesthetic:

Colour Palette: The watch features a sky blue honeycomb-textured rubber strap and matching sky blue accents on the inner bezel and crown. Case: A 41mm stainless steel case with silver-toned 'X' shaped lugs, which are the signature of the Epic X collection. Dial: A skeletonised dial that reveals the JCAM45 calibre, a manual-winding movement that provides a 70-hour power reserve. Symbolism: The 'Rudhra' branding is a personal touch for Pandya, often associated with strength and divinity, now rendered in a "cool" silver and blue finish. Price: INR 25 Lakh (approximately) Jacob & Co Epic X Sport 'Rudhra Edition' Watch



The 'Hardik Pandya' Horological Brand

Unlike his INR 20 crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 or his emerald-studded Patek Philippe, the Jacob & Co Epic X Sport is designed for durability, making it suitable for the rigours of a cricket tournament while maintaining his "luxury-first" persona. Hardik Pandya New Tattoo: India Cricketer Inks 'M' Body Art on Neck For Girlfriend Mahieka (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Wearing Lakh Jacob & Co Epic X Sport Rudhra Edition Watch on Non-Bowling Hand

His affinity for Jacob & Co has grown significantly in 2025 and 2026, with the brand often customising pieces specifically to match his evolving personal style and tattoos.

Following the Pakistan match, Pandya and the Indian squad will moved back to India for their final group-stage fixture vs Netherlands. As the vice-captain of the "Men in Blue," his performances with both bat and ball have been as sharp as his accessories, with India currently maintaining an unbeaten streak in the tournament. Pandya, who was dismissed for a duck, made amends with the ball as he picked 2/16 in his three overs against Pakistan.

