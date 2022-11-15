IN10 Media Network’s production house, Juggernaut Productions, is elated to collaborate with Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios to co-produce content for OTT platforms. Umesh Shukla, known for critical and commercially-successful films Oh My God and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out and his rich theatrical background has mastered the art of illustrating simple human stories with compelling emotions. Samar Khan Elevated as CEO of Juggernaut Productions.

After producing successful series like Shoorveer, Code M S1 & 2, The Married Woman, Avrodh and others, Juggernaut Productions aims to expand its development and content slate via such partnerships. The production house will co-develop content that is rich in human stories employing Umesh’s expertise in storytelling.

On the collaboration, Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions (OTT) said, “Juggernaut Productions is happy to co-create content with Merry Go Round and work with a talented filmmaker like Umesh Shukla. He portrays human emotions with excellence and ease. This partnership will further expand our horizon of storytelling with varied themes that resonate with audiences across the country.”

Umesh Shukla, co-founder of Merry Go Round Studios added, "Juggernaut Productions has created a niche for itself with some ground-breaking shows in the past couple of years. We are excited to partner with them as our energies are in sync. We both want to capture the audience's pulse and give them innovative and disruptive shows." IN10 Media Network Brings in Vivek Krishnani as CEO of Its Soon-To-Be-Launched Films Division.

The two will co-develop a series revolving around an acclaimed Gujarati play, Ek Room Rasodu (One Room Kitchen), directed by Umesh Shukla. The play, based on a true-story is written by Jayesh Mehta and full of laughter and irony of life, has been running successfully with 100+ shows across cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and others.

