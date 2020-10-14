New Delhi, October 14: Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday claimed he was ahead of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Kentucky, where polls opened today for early voting. Kanye West uploaded a video on his Twitter handle showing the results of the vote on his phone. "GET THE WEST WING READY", the 43-year-old rapper tweeted, referring to the part of the White House, where the US President sits. Kanye West Releases His First Presidential Campaign Video, 22 Days Before the Election – WATCH.

The polling data shown by West, however, was not genuine. LEX 18 News, whose link was shared by West, issued a clarification that the results posted by the musician were not valid and were simply "part of a test". "Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June's primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections," LEX 18 News explained.

"The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion," the news portal added. Kanye West Pees on His Grammy Award in Viral Video After Tweeting Pages From Universal Music Contracts, Here’s Why the American Rapper Is So ‘Pissed’ With the Music Label.

Kayne West Says He is Ahead of Trump and Biden in Kentucky:

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! ... this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

LEX 18 News Debunks Incorrect Data:

The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion. (2/2) — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) October 14, 2020

The data shared by West showed Libertarian Party's Jo Jorgensen receiving 36 percent, Brock Pierce, who is running for president as an independent candidate, with 29 percent, Kanye West 19 percent, followed by Joe Biden 14 percent and Donald Trump 2 percent.

