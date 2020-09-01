Kim Kardashian is definitely making the most of her free time. The pandemic got everyone sit at home and enjoy strictly virtually. This automatically made everyone miss and value the outdoor activities. Now, as the lockdown has eased in some parts of the world, people are hitting the nature spots like never before. One of them is model, Kim Kardashian. The American reality show star was seen having some me-time on a beach in a sexy bikini. Kylie Jenner Shares a Pic 'Wearing Mask' After Getting Trolled For Posing In Paris Not Wearing One! (View Posts).

The 39-year-old model-turned-entrepreneur was seen in a pair of tiny hot pink bikini wear. She posed in an infinity pool which overlooked a clean and divine-looking beach front. She also flaunted her perfectly toned body on the shiny sand on beach with waves crashing on the rocks in the backdrop. The hottie styled her hair into two braids cascading from her crown to the waist. Here are the pictures.

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram Happy Place A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

On the other hand, her sister Kylie Jenner is jetted off to Paris with a group of her friends. She posted some amazingly hot pictures from that trip but also got called out by netizens for not wearing a mask. She then posted another series of snaps that had her wearing a black mask. Well the K-sisters are taking the 'new normal' by storm with one glam pic at a time.

