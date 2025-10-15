Sophie Rain, one of the highest-earning creators on OnlyFans with a reported income of INR 680 crore, has traded her glamorous Miami lifestyle for a peaceful life on a farm. The 21-year-old influencer, who once lived in the luxurious “Bop House,” now spends her days growing crops, caring for cows, goats, chickens and fish on her 20-acre farmhouse worth around INR 28 crore. Sophie Rain and Shaquille O’Neal’s Viral Photo Sends Internet Into Frenzy! NBA Legend Turns DJ For OnlyFans Model’s 21st Birthday in Las Vegas.

Sophie Rain Left Her Glamorous Miami Life – Watch Video

Sophie Rain Introduces Baby Goats

Sharing glimpses of her new routine with her 8.2 million Instagram followers, Sophie recently introduced two baby goats gifted by her cousin and former housemate, Ayesha Sophie. In a fun pop-culture twist, she named them Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Her farm also houses six cows, two rescued from Tampa, Florida lovingly named Milkshake and Pancake.

Sophie Rain’s Cows and Goats – See Post

Sophie Rain Says She’s Happiest in Muddy Boots, Not Glamour

Speaking about her transformation, Sophie said, “People think that because I’m rich, I must want to be travelling the world – but I’d rather be chasing after cows. There’s something really grounding about farm life. It keeps me sane in an industry that can be so fake. All I want is to live a simple life.” She added, “It’s amazing that I have this online career and I’m so thankful for it, but I’m a normal girl who loves being home with my family, enjoying nature and the outdoors. I’m happiest in muddy boots and an old T-shirt.” Sophie Rain Video Viral: OnlyFans Star Shoots in Skimpy Bodysuit, Shares New Instagram Reel With Trending Song ‘DON’T STOP’ by GLXXMSTRIDER (Watch)

Sophie Rain Says Animals Bring More Joy

Fans across social media have praised Sophie for prioritising mental peace over luxuries. Once surrounded by glitz and fame, she now finds joy in simplicity, saying, “Luxury handbags don’t excite me as much as animals. No amount of money can match the satisfaction of feeding them or working the land.”

