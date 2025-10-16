A video is going viral on online platforms Instagram and YouTube since September 2025, in which it is being claimed that American rapper Kanye West refuses to have a haircut until songs of Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu are played. In the video, one can see Kanye West sitting in a chair for a haircut, with the hairstylist trimming hair on his almost bald head. The video caption and superimposed text claim that Ye only agrees to a haircut after the barber plays a song by Indian singer Kumar Sanu. The background music being played in the video is the Kumar Sanu Bollywood song “Tere Dar Par Sanam” from the movie Mahesh Bhatt movie Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Ayee (1993), starring Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Roy. LatestLY decided to do a Fact Check on the Kanye West Kumar Sanu viral video. Here’s what we found. Fact Check: Is MTV Shutting Down Its Channels in India and Globally? Here’s What We Know About Paramount Global’s Decision To Axe Its UK Music Channels.

Kanye West Kumar Sanu Viral Video – Watch:

Did Kanye West Refuse to Have Haircut Until Barber Played Kumar Sanu Song?

LatestLY first looked at the Google AI Overview about the Kanye West Kumar Sanu viral video. It suggested: “The "Kanye West Kumar Sanu" query likely refers to viral social media content from September 2025 depicting a humorous scenario where Kanye West supposedly refused a haircut until a barber played a song by Indian singer Kumar Sanu. This appears to be a meme or a fictional, viral trend rather than a documented real event, as no credible news reports confirm it actually happened.” After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Asha Bhosle Wins Case Against AI Voice Cloning and Image Misuse, Kumar Sanu Moves Delhi HC for Personality Rights.

Google AI Overview further said, “The connection between Kanye West and Kumar Sanu is from recent viral social media posts showing a humorous fictional scenario where Kanye West refuses to get a haircut until a barber plays Kumar Sanu's music. This is a popular meme and not a real event. Kanye West is a rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, while Kumar Sanu is a legendary playback singer known for his work in Bollywood films.”

What Grok Says About Kanye West listening to Kumar Sanu Songs

LatestLY asked xAI platform Grok, “Does Kanye West Listen to Kumar Sanu Songs While Having Haircut?” This is what SuperGrok answered: “No, there is no evidence that Kanye West (now known as Ye) listens to songs by the Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu while getting a haircut. Searches across the web and X (formerly Twitter) for any mentions, anecdotes, interviews, or social media posts linking the two—such as Ye's barber sessions or music preferences during grooming—turned up zero relevant results. Ye has shared glimpses of his haircuts on social media (e.g., a viral 6-second Instagram clip from early 2024 showing him in the barber's chair), but these focus on his reactions and style, not the soundtrack. His known music tastes lean toward hip-hop, experimental sounds, and occasional global influences, but nothing ties him to Sanu's 1990s Bollywood hits like "Tujhe Dekha To" or "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan." If this is a reference to a specific meme, rumor, or fan theory, it doesn't appear to have gained traction online as of October 16, 2025.”

LatestLY also searched across online platforms, including Google and social media, and did not find any proof that Kanye West is a fan of Kumar Sanu songs or that he listens to them while having a haircut. Google AI Overview suggestion also refuted the claim. Neither Kanye West nor Kumar Sanu has mentioned each other in any interview, sound bites, social media posts, books or media reports. Therefore, we conclude that the claim is FALSE and the video of Kanye West listening to the Kumar Sanu song “Tere Dar Par Sanam” is FAKE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).