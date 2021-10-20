Popular Korean star, Kim Seon-ho, who was recently seen in Hometown Cha Cha Cha has issued an apology to his ex after he was accused of forcing her to go the abortion route, last year. All this chaos started after a woman shared an anonymous post of Kim's ex-flame on social media which claimed that the actor forced her to have an abortion under the false pretext of marriage when they were dating. Now, after a hiatus, the actor has issued a statement saying sorry for his doings. Kim Seon-ho, Soo Ye-Ji, Ji-Soo: Five Kdrama Actors Who Courted Shocking Controversies.

Days after the claims, Kim Seon-ho via the statement has mentioned that he wants to see her ex-girlfriend and apologise to her in person. He also added that he ‘hurt her’ due to his ‘carelessness and inconsiderate actions.’

“This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologize for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now. I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” Kim Seon-ho's statement read, as reported by Soompi. Did You Know You Are a Year Older in Korea? Here’s the Interesting Difference Between Korean Age and International Age.

The statement further read, “I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement. I apologize for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end. It was all thanks to those who supported me that I was able to become the actor Kim Seon Ho, but I had forgotten that. I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me due to my flaws. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt.” However, seems like Kim paid a huge price for his statement, as soon after he issued an apology, variety's 2 Days & 1 Night announced Kim Seon-ho's disassociation with the fourth season of the show. Their statement read, “Hello. This is the KBS2 “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” production team. We have decided to drop Kim Seon Ho, who was recently involved in a controversy. We will do our best to edit him out of the already filmed footage to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers. The “2 Days & 1 Night” team will continue to work hard to create a good show. Thank you.” For the unaware, Kim Seon-ho has been a prominent face in the Korean scenes and has worked in many projects like Good Manager, Two Cops and 100 Days My Prince. However, it was Start-Up in 2020 that gave him all the name and fame. Stay tuned!

