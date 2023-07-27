Kim Seon Ho is back on the screens with his debut movie The Childe and we are delighted. It was getting a bit tiring watching reruns of Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up. We needed fresh Seon Ho content and here we are. Now that we have an India date of release, we are super excited. The Childe is releasing in India on August 4. The film already had its South Korean release and is all set for an Indian one. If you are curious about what this movie is all about, let us tell you what we know. Kim Seon Ho Needs To Post On Instagram More Often; Here's Why.

Story

The Childe is a brutal crime thriller with the 'Kopino' phenomena at the crux of it all. This was the time when the Korean-Philipines love stories were spinning kids with no whereabouts of the sire. Marco played by Kang Tae-ju is a struggling boxer from the Philippines who comes to know about the existence of a rich father in Korea.

Desperately in need of money for his mother's treatment, Tae-ju lands in South Korea. But once in, he gets sucked into a horrific battle for inheritance with his half-brother Han played by Kim Kang Woo. But they aren't the only ones in the rat race. There's also a nameless PRO Kim Seon Ho and the mysterious woman Yoon Ju (Go Ara).

Why watch it?

International reviews are raving about Kim Seon Ho. The last time we saw him was in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, where he was the extremely lovable lead. Here, he is dark, psychotic, cruel and also depraved. The switch has left many stunned by his brilliance.

We also have a lot of faith in Park Hoon-Jung, the director. Having watched the Witch series, we are pretty sure this man can make brutality look bloody and fun! Kim Seon-ho Returns To Work; The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor Clicked Rehearsing For Touching The Void Play (View Pics).

Box office

The Childe released in South Korea on June 21 this year. The movie debuted at number 3 which is highly impressive. Apparently, the movie has also become the second highest-grossing Korean movie in Indonesia.

So what will it be? Will you watch Kim Seon Ho on the big screens on August 4?

