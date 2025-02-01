February 14 is the perfect time to indulge in love-filled marathons, and what better way to dive into a world of romance than with some Korean web series? From the sweet chemistry between characters to the heartwarming moments, these shows will fill your heart with joy. Whether you're single or celebrating with someone special, these series are bound to bring out the romance in you. Choi Woo-Shik's Our Beloved Summer, Gong Yoo's Goblin, and more – these iconic K-Dramas are simple yet unforgettable, making them perfect for your 2025 Valentine’s Day binge. With endearing characters and captivating plots, these shows are guaranteed to bring out your inner romantic. Before Valentine's Day arrives, these series are a must-watch. ‘A Hundred Memories’: Choi Woo Shik Refutes Rumours About New K-Drama Opposite Kim Dami, ‘Our Beloved Summer’ Actor Says He ‘Didn’t Even Receive an Offer’.

So, snuggle up, grab some snacks, and enjoy a delightful marathon of love!

Our Beloved Summer

A delightful mix of romance and self-discovery, Beloved Summer follows the reunion of two ex-lovers forced to work together on a documentary project. Their chemistry is undeniable, and the series beautifully explores themes of love, regret, and personal growth.

Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

This fantasy romance is a timeless classic. Featuring a love story that spans centuries, Goblin tells the tale of a goblin searching for his human bride to end his immortality. It's packed with emotion, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters.

Melo Movie

Set for release on Valentine’s Day, Melo Movie promises to be the perfect blend of romance and drama. With a star-studded cast, it’s a must-watch for anyone looking for a love story with a twist. This romantic series is to be released on February 14. ‘Melo Movie’: Choi Woo-Shik and Park Bo-Young’s Netflix Drama Is All About Rekindled Love and Second Chances – Here’s Why It’s the Perfect Valentine’s Day Watch!.

Business Proposal

A rom-com with a corporate twist, Business Proposal follows a woman who pretends to be someone else during a blind date with her company’s CEO. Expect lots of humour, sweet moments, and a lovable couple.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Set in a coastal village, this heartwarming story follows a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades man who form an unexpected bond. Their growing connection amidst charming village life makes this series a must-watch for anyone in need of a feel-good romance.

These romantic web series are perfect for setting the mood this Valentine's Day. Get comfy, grab your snacks, and enjoy the heartwarming love stories!

