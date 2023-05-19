A slant remark on the Auschwitz concentration camp on the show Bo Ra! Deborah has landed the series in controversy. The scene has Yoo In-Na, who plays the titular character making a reference to how the prisoners of the camp worked on their looks despite living in inhuman conditions. Twitter exploded with comments on the insensitivity of the dialogue which has now led the writers of the show to apologise. Bo-ra! Deborah Review: Yoon In-Na and Hyun Min-yun's Series Is Streaming on Prime Video; Here's What We Liked About The First Episode!.

In the said scene, Deborah is talking to Lee Soo-hyeok (Yoon Hyun-min) about the importance of investing in one's appearance. She says, "In Auschwitz concentration camp while watching people dying lying on their own excrement, someone took a cup of water, drank half of it, and washed his face with the other half, shaved his face after a plate with a piece of glass, and survived."

i'm dropping #BoraDeborah. this comment really did not sit right with me and even tho at first i thought i might get over it, i just kept thinking about it for the last 3 hours. it's very insensitive to use Auschwitz in such context and the writer should fucking apologise. pic.twitter.com/MjqBkyLA1n — • kalina • // ia for a few days (@fokanaplazy) May 10, 2023

The writers of the show have now apologised. As per Allkpop, the production team said in the statement, "We should have approached the historical facts with greater accuracy, and we deeply regret not having done so. Our intention was never to trivialize historical tragedies, and we offer our sincere apologies." Bo-Ra! Deborah: 5 Post-Breakup Scenes From Yoo In Na-Hyun Min Yoon Series We Will Never Get Over!

It's quite strange that the makers didn't realise how the dialogue could sound insensitive when they wrote them. The truth of the concentration camp is not unknown to people.

