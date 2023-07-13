Last year, the kdramas were inclined towards realistic endings. The ones which are more relatable and real. It often put us off because if we can't escape to kdrama for surrealism, what other options do we have? This year, while there is no set pattern that has emerged so far, there have been a lot of apologies being forwarded and that too very often. We can't decide whether the audience has become too sensitive or makers are getting too lax with their stories. Bo Ra Deborah: Yoo In-Na's Dialogue on Auschwitz Concentration Camp Receives Major Backlash, Writers Apologise.

The apologies were given for a range of reasons from objectionable dialogues to shooting in an airport. Here're 5 of them that made a lot of noise.

Squid Game 2

A netizen shared on social media that when the Squid Game 2 cast was filming at the Incheon International Airport, a crew member stopped them from using a public escalator. The user complained that the person was quite rude. That made the makers of the show apologise for causing discomfort to people.

King The Land

In the recent episodes of the show, Squid Game fame Anupam Tripathi made a cameo as an Arab Prince. But he was shown as a womaniser and an alcohol lover. This didn't go down well with many and they made their displeasure apparent on social media. Soon, the maker apologised for the misappropriation of culture.

Bo Ra Deborah

A scene in Bo Ra Deborah has Yoo In-Na making a reference to captives of Auschwitz concentration camp put the series in a soup. She uses it as an analogy to prove that despite inhuman conditions at the camp, the prisoners took care of their looks. Twitter erupted and the makers had to apologise for the insensitive dialogue. Squid Game Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Confirms He Hasn't Started Writing the Season Yet; Says He is Still Brainstorming Ideas.

Dr Cha

This lovable and inspiring medical series is also under fire for misrepresenting Crohn's disease - which is an inflammatory bowel disease that leads to swelling in the digestive tract. The episode had people using words like 'terrible disease' and 'genetic disorder' which hurt many people. The production team then apologised for the error.

Death's Game

A staff member of Seo In Guk and Park So Dam's series Death's Game behaved inappropriately with a netizen. The latter was clicking a picture for a tourist when the person got roughed up by the staff member. The production team later apologised for misbehaviour.

