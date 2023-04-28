Bo-Ra! Deborah, streaming on Amazon Prime is supposed to be a romantic comedy but the scenes it is serving are making our stomach twitch. Yoo In Na's tears are not just drowning the screens with sorrow but our hearts too. Giving an ironic take on a dating coach's life, Yoo In Na plays Deborah is not taking her breakup with Noh Ju Hwan (Hwang Chang-sung) well. Bo-ra! Deborah Review: Yoon In-Na and Hyun Min-yun's Series Is Streaming on Prime Video; Here's What We Liked About The First Episode!.

For someone who has been coaching people on their love lives, Deborah is not able to accept the end of her own fairy tale. If that's not enough, our hero Hyun Min Yoon is also nursing a heartbreak. Together, they are making us cry buckets every week.

Today we decided to talk about five post-breakup scenes of both which left us running for tissues. iKON's #Junhoe Confirmed To Join New Drama Starring Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min.

When tears don't listen to you...

I really felt for bora here. Yoo inna is actually acing her role!! #BoraDeborah pic.twitter.com/WHwDKdottQ

When nothing matters even if it is a garbage truck

When you can't see reason... people call you pathetic but only you understand the hurt you feel

When tears are a constant companion

When one suppresses it and the other let it out

Sometimes breakups can make even the strongest person buckle. Deborah is one such person. We know she will eventually find her soulmate, after all, it's a happy ending series, but these scenes will forever stay with us.

