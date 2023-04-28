Bo-Ra! Deborah, streaming on Amazon Prime is supposed to be a romantic comedy but the scenes it is serving are making our stomach twitch. Yoo In Na's tears are not just drowning the screens with sorrow but our hearts too. Giving an ironic take on a dating coach's life, Yoo In Na plays Deborah is not taking her breakup with Noh Ju Hwan (Hwang Chang-sung) well. Bo-ra! Deborah Review: Yoon In-Na and Hyun Min-yun's Series Is Streaming on Prime Video; Here's What We Liked About The First Episode!.

For someone who has been coaching people on their love lives, Deborah is not able to accept the end of her own fairy tale. If that's not enough, our hero Hyun Min Yoon is also nursing a heartbreak. Together, they are making us cry buckets every week.

Today we decided to talk about five post-breakup scenes of both which left us running for tissues. iKON's #Junhoe Confirmed To Join New Drama Starring Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min.

When tears don't listen to you...

I really felt for bora here. Yoo inna is actually acing her role!! #BoraDeborah pic.twitter.com/WHwDKdottQ

When nothing matters even if it is a garbage truck

Bora! Deborah / True to Love is really good guys, definitely Yoo In Na great acting in here! This sseuregi truck scene so sad yet funny! You must watching! 🫶🏻💜 #보라데보라 #BoraDeborah pic.twitter.com/7Bxwz0rSwE — ᴡᴇᴅᴅɪɴɢᴘᴇᴀᴄʜ🧸 (@cnyod) April 20, 2023

When you can't see reason... people call you pathetic but only you understand the hurt you feel

When tears are a constant companion

Those of us who've been thru a severe heartbreak remember going through exactly this, the worst is falling apart in a restaurant or at work. It affects her so deeply it must be her first. Such a sick sick feeling... #TruetoLove #BoRaDeborah #YooInNa #YoonHyunMin pic.twitter.com/fUPds7i02D — Debi DuMont (@debi_dumont) April 20, 2023

When one suppresses it and the other let it out

both not perfect and def have their own red flags but no one can deny they are good people in general and both deserve to be happy, hoping they will learn smtg from their past relationships and for them to be healed #BoraDeborah #TrueToLove #BoraDeborahEp4 #TrueToLoveEp4 pic.twitter.com/UzzQDHxclH — yeng (@kdramacircle) April 20, 2023

Sometimes breakups can make even the strongest person buckle. Deborah is one such person. We know she will eventually find her soulmate, after all, it's a happy ending series, but these scenes will forever stay with us.

