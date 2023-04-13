So a Korean drama silently dropped on an OTT channel and we bet you would want to know about it. We are talking about Bo-ra! Deborah that's now streaming on Prime Video. The series stars Yoo In-na, Hyun Min Yoon, Joo Sang wook, Hwang Chang-sung and Koo Jun Hoe. We have watched the first episode and there are a few things we quite liked about the series. iKON's Junhoe Confirmed To Join New Drama Starring Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min.,

But before that, let's give you a brief about Bo-ra! Deborah. In-na plays the titular character who is a dating coach and imparts advice to people without filters. Hyun Min Yoon, who plays Lee Soo-hyuk, a publisher, is at the receiving end of one of her many pieces of advice. Deborah's love life however has reached stagnation with Noh Joo-wan (Hwan Chan sung) not making the final move with her.

Now let's discuss what we liked about the series:

#Kdrama cliche story

There's a reason Business Proposal worked last year so fabulously and that is it stuck to the Kdrama cliches that had gone missing in the last few years. Bo-ra! Deborah has started well on that note. It is establishing the premise quite well in the first episode with Deborah making all the right assumptions about a few men.

#Yoon In-na

One thing is definite about Yoon In-na, she will definitely keep the proceedings sweet, cute and extremely stylish. The actress excels in such roles and it's amazing to watch her in a kdrama like this after a long time.

#the dating advice

Deborah's dating advices are very real and relevant. The reason it offends many is that it makes them uncomfortable. In one of the radio shows that she attends, Deborah just bares a man who runs away from putting any label on a relationship despite seeing a woman for four years. For someone, that hit home! It might have a cause and effect in the coming episodes.

#Joo Sang-wook

It's always nice to watch Sang wook in such roles. He has graduated to great supporting roles and we can't wait to watch how his character transforms in the series.

