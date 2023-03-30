Cha Eun Woo has proved that there is so much potential behind that pretty face. The Island series bares a side of his calibre that wasn't visible to us. Although the character could have benefitted further from more comic scenes and depth, Eun Woo managed to prove to everyone that his claim to fame is not his drop-dead gorgeous looks. 2023, thus, will be special for the guy. But for today, his birthday, we will talk about his glam pics from Insta that make our hearts flutter uncontrollably. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo Shares Picturesque Views From His Time in Paris (View Pics).

Today is Cha Eun Woo's birthday and we thought this is a perfect time to put together a petition to officially call it Eun Woo day. We have put together a few pics from his Instagram which make this day truly bright and delightful. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo and Han So Hee Transform Into ‘The Villainess Is a Marionette’ Characters, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions.

Mask has never looked so cute on anyone...

When you want to be the Fleabag to his Priest Yohan

Who knew you can look hot just by sitting on the chair!

Imagine he is your boss... We won't recover!

Cha Eun Woo is a visual treat and now that he has started picking different subjects that showcase him as more than just a romantic lead, he is just going to get too hot to handle!

